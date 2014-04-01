Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Pty Limited
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount A$250 million
Maturity Date April 4, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.51
Reoffer Yield 4.385 pct
Spread 111.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Ovet the 5.5 pct Jan 2018 ACGB
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Limited and Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
Ratings A3 (Moody's) and A (S&P)
Denoms (K) 500-10
Governing Law New South Wales
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN AU3CB0220028
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.