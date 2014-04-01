April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 101.532

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 39.3bp

Over the 3 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 5 billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0903345220

