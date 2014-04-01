Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date April 04, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 98.00
Reoffer price 98.00
Yield 2.433 pct
Payment Date April 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000NLB8B11
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.