April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date April 11, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.773

Reoffer price 99.773

Yield 1.077 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and MIZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

