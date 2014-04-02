BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank IPO-UCB.F
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 9, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.459
Reoffer Yield 1.935 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 33.3bp
Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,
JP Morgan and Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Unidisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000HV2AK00
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)