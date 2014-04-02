BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vibrant Group Limited (formerly known as 'Freight Links Express
Holdings Limited')
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.35 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.35 pct
Spread 626.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)