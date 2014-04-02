BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
(Correction to change from new issue to increase)
April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.447
Reoffer price 100.447
Yield 0.755 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB, Commerzbank, Deka, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nord/LB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000DHY3855
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)