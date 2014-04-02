BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Autobahnen Und Schnellstrassen Finanzierungs AG
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 09, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.432
Reoffer yield 1.461 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 46.8bp
Over the 0.993 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg and Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1055095704
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)