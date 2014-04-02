CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Alpha Star Holding Limited
Guarantor Damac Real Estate Development Limited
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date April 9, 2019
Coupon 4.97 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 318.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct Mar 2019 UST
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ADIB, Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, DIB,
ENBD and NBAD
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Dubai
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English, Dubai law and the Federal laws of the UAE
ISIN XS1054932154
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.