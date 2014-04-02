TABLE-Selected sovereign funds from the large to the small

(Repeats story from Friday) LONDON, March 20 Once the preserve of rich oil exporters or nations with trade surpluses, like Norway, Kuwait and Singapore, an unlikely new breed of sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is emerging - in countries with large deficits and deep debt. The table below lists selected SWFs, using data compiled by Sarah Stone and Edwin Truman at the Peterson Institute for International Economics for an October 2016 paper. It is not a comprehensive list of ev