Fitch: Phoenix's Debt Ratings Unaffected by Issuer Substitution

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of Phoenix Group Holdings' (Phoenix; IDR A-/Positive) notes remain unaffected by Phoenix's announcement that it has become the issuer of the senior and subordinated notes originally issued by PGH Capital Public Limited Company (PGH Capital; previously PGH Capital Limited). A list of the notes is below. The notes were originally issued with a guarantee from Phoenix. Consequ