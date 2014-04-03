April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank

Issue Amount $1.675 Billion

Maturity Date Parpetual

Coupon 7.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LLoyds

Ratings BB (S&P) and BB (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)