April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank
Issue Amount $1.675 Billion
Maturity Date Parpetual
Coupon 7.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LLoyds
Ratings BB (S&P) and BB (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
