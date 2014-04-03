BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Land NRW
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2021
Coupon 0.60 pct
Issue price 95.036
Reoffer price 95.036
Yield 1.352 pct
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000NWB2CH1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)