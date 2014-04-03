BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 30, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.634
Reoffer price 99.934
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0238315656
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)