BRIEF-Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals to invest up to 500 mln yuan in investment company
March 20 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
Apr 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Essilor International (Compagnie Generale
d'Optique) SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 09, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.692
Reoffer price 99.692
Yield 2.41 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.3bp
Over the 1,75 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Citi, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011842913
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 20 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Announces that the shortage of iodine isotopes for production of its brachytherapy implantation seeds has been overcome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, March 20 China is considering taking measures that will shorten the time to market for approved imported drugs in an effort to ease a shortage of such medicines, according to the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA).