April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BMW Finance

Guarantor Bayerische Motoren Werke

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 22 basis points

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1055571837

