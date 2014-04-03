April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 3 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 3 basis points

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays and CITI

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000EAA0S30

