April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date April 10, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 95bp
Reoffer price 99.911
Payment Date April 10, 2017
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Unidsclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN Programme
