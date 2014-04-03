BRIEF-Lvjing Holding says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
March 20 Lvjing Holding Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Z3FkSn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date February 17, 2020
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Issue price 100.232
Reoffer price 100.232
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 21bp
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 650 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1031001198
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
* FY total output 0.94 million euros ($1.01 million) (previous year: 0.58 million euros), therefore well above the previous year's figure
SHANGHAI, March 20 Hong Kong stocks powered to 19-month closing highs on Monday, as surges in energy and tech shares helped sustain optimism sparked last week by belief the Federal Reserve won't raise U.S. interest rates too aggressively this year.