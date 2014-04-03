BRIEF-Lvjing Holding says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
March 20 Lvjing Holding Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Z3FkSn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SSAB AB
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date April 10, 2019
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.444
Reoffer yield 4.0 pct
Spread 296.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 330.6bp
Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, Nordea , SEB & SHB
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1055515412
* FY total output 0.94 million euros ($1.01 million) (previous year: 0.58 million euros), therefore well above the previous year's figure
SHANGHAI, March 20 Hong Kong stocks powered to 19-month closing highs on Monday, as surges in energy and tech shares helped sustain optimism sparked last week by belief the Federal Reserve won't raise U.S. interest rates too aggressively this year.