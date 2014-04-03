BRIEF-Lvjing Holding says no payment for FY 2016 dividend
March 20 Lvjing Holding Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Z3FkSn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SpareBank 1 SR-Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 14, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Yield 2.23 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 121.1 bp
Over the 2.5 pct April 1, 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske, Deutsche Bank, Natixis,
Baylaba, SR Markets and DZ Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's) and A(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1055536251
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 20 Lvjing Holding Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Z3FkSn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY total output 0.94 million euros ($1.01 million) (previous year: 0.58 million euros), therefore well above the previous year's figure
SHANGHAI, March 20 Hong Kong stocks powered to 19-month closing highs on Monday, as surges in energy and tech shares helped sustain optimism sparked last week by belief the Federal Reserve won't raise U.S. interest rates too aggressively this year.