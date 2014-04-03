April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SpareBank 1 SR-Bank

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 14, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.326

Yield 2.23 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 121.1 bp

Over the 2.5 pct April 1, 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske, Deutsche Bank, Natixis,

Baylaba, SR Markets and DZ Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's) and A(Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1055536251

