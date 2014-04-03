April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 11, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 35bp

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1055786013

