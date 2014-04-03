BRIEF-EBC Solicitors negotiates exiting investments from its portfolio
* Negotiates the termination of investments in some of its portfolio companies
LONDON, March 20 Citi is the latest major bank to abandon its headline forecast for a fall in the euro to below parity with the dollar, upping its prediction for the single currency over the next six to 12 months to $1.04 from $0.98 previously.
* Says approved issue of Basel III bonds in nature of debentures worth 10 billion rupees Source text: Further company coverage: