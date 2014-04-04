April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.377

Reoffer price 99.927

Yield 0.765 pct

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0241634929

