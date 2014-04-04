April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 92.313
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling and 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion rand when fungible
ISIN XS0838228996
