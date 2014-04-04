April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price 89.745
Reoffer price 88.5575
Yield 10.303 pct
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 290 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0875891615
