April 4 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Ukraine's government bond rating to Caa3 from Caa2, citing an escalating political crisis and stressed external liquidity position as Russia withdrew financial support.

"Moody's expects that domestic political risk in Ukraine will remain high given upcoming presidential elections in May, and the risk of early parliamentary elections later in the year," the ratings agency said. (link.reuters.com/nyh38v) (Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan)