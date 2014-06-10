June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Union

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.976

Reoffer yield 1.545 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.2bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutshe Bank, JPMorgan, LBBW & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.2 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN EU000A1ZKQ35

ISIN EU000A1ZE225

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)