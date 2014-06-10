BRIEF-Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Union
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 102.976
Reoffer yield 1.545 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.2bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutshe Bank, JPMorgan, LBBW & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 3.2 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN EU000A1ZKQ35
ISIN EU000A1ZE225
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
* FY net profit 1.4 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Finance House approves cash dividend of 6 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: