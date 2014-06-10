BRIEF-Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.69
Reoffer yield 2.048 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.26bp
over the July 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC,
Natixis & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS1077772538
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
* FY net profit 1.4 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Finance House approves cash dividend of 6 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: