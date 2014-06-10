June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 22, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.6 billion Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0824094089

