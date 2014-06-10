June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered PLC

***

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 13, 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.372

Reoffer price 99.372

Reoffer Yield 1.721 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.45bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 13, 2014

ISIN XS1077631635

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 13, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 40 basis points

Issue price 99.909

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 43 basis points

Payment Date June 13, 2014

ISIN XS1077632013

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Societe Generale

Bank and UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)