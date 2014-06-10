BRIEF-Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.72
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.6bp
Over the OBL 169
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Pohjola & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Fees undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1077588017
* FY net profit 1.4 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Finance House approves cash dividend of 6 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: