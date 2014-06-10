June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.72

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.6bp

Over the OBL 169

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Pohjola & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Fees undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1077588017

