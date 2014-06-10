June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bupa Finance Plc (Bupa)
Guarantor British United Provident Association Limited
Issue Amount 350 million
Maturity Date June 17, 2021
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.463
Reoffer price 99.463
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct 2021 UKT
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1075309754
