BRIEF-Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date May 21, 2021
Coupon 3 month Libor + 20 basis points
Issue price 100.002
Reoffer price 100.002
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 20 basis points
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 300 million sterling when fungible
ISIN XS1068966073
* FY net profit 1.4 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Finance House approves cash dividend of 6 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: