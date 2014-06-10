June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 94.32

Yield 9.662 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Brazilian

Real when fungible

ISIN XS087515087

