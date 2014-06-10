BRIEF-Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
March 12 Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co
June 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.
(Vakifbank)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 3.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Reoffer yield 3.65 pct
Spread 292 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 320.9bp
Over the 2019 OBL 169
Payment Date June 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Erste Group,
Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing ISE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1077629225
* FY net profit 1.4 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
* Finance House approves cash dividend of 6 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: