BRIEF-Capital First raises 950 mln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 16, 2023
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.97
Reoffer price 99.97
Yield 1.504 pct
Payment Date June 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB2TY7
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.