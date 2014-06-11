June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& ING

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078030928

