BRIEF-IndusInd Bank to buy IL&FS Ltd's securities services unit
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.55
Reoffer yield 0.286 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Throught Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.3bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN EU000A1G0BR8
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday helped by higher trading income at market maker unit Winterflood.