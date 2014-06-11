June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2024

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.188

Yield 1.714 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Nord/LB & WGZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000DKB0333

