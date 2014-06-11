BRIEF-IndusInd Bank to buy IL&FS Ltd's securities services unit
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Kreditbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2024
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.188
Yield 1.714 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Nord/LB & WGZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DKB0333
