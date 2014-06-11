June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 15, 2019

Coupon 3 month Libor + 4 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 4 basis points

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan and Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078121057

