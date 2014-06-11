June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 15, 2019
Coupon 3 month Libor + 4 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 4 basis points
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan and Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1078121057
