June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sandvik AB

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2026

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.277

Yield 3.073 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 166.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & Societe Generale CIB

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078218218

