UPDATE 2-Norway's $900-bln wealth fund says real estate may lose some of its shine
* Bought $2 bln worth of real estate in 2016 (Adds further details, quotes)
June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date June 18, 2018
Coupon 3 month Libor + 15 basis points
Issue Price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 15 basis points
Payment Date June 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1078021349
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Bought $2 bln worth of real estate in 2016 (Adds further details, quotes)
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 net profit at 12.7 million zlotys ($3.12 million) versus 19.4 million zlotys a year ago
OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian home prices rose in February as prices continued to climb in the hot Toronto market, data showed on Tuesday in a report that was unlikely to alleviate concerns from some quarters that the city is facing a real estate bubble. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices rose 1.0 percent from January.