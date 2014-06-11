Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass 2017 budget by end of March - Senate president
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.
* German utility shares boosted by M&A talk (Recasts with comments from RWE CEO, fresh analyst comment)
DUBAI, March 14 Iran will keep its oil production cap at 3.8 million barrels per day in the second half of 2017, the country's oil minister said on Tuesday, provided other OPEC members stick to the output level they agreed in November.