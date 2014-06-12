June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 104.75
Yield 1.586 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 31.9bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Genmerale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 5.0 billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS1023039545
