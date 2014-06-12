June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aduno Holding AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date July 16, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.319
Reoffer price 99.669
Yield 1.174 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0246921537
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date July 15, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0246921511
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, ZKB, Commerzbank & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)