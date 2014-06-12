June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Aduno Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date July 16, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.319

Reoffer price 99.669

Yield 1.174 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0246921537

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date July 15, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0246921511

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SVR, ZKB, Commerzbank & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

