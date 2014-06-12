June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower GE Capital UK Funding (GE Capital)

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 19, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.645

Yield 2.461 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078758833

