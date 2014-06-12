June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.504

Yield 1.604 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 120.4 basis points

Over the 0.5 pct April 2019 OBL #169

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America ML, Goldman Sachs International,

Lloyds, SGBM and Unicredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1078760813

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)