BRIEF-Moovly Media secures a deal for 200 licenses
* Says secured a deal for 200 licenses for a minimum of three years is with a large European government organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Indian rupee
Maturity Date December 20, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.93
Yield 6.05 pct
Payment Date June 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
ISIN XS1078730584
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.