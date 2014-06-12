June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Indian rupee

Maturity Date December 20, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.93

Yield 6.05 pct

Payment Date June 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

ISIN XS1078730584

