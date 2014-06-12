June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 65 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 14, 2017

Coupon 10.50 pct

Reoffer price 102.035

Yield 9.75 pct

Payment Date June 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 265 million Brazilian real

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1014862731

